Rugby, cricket and Game of Thrones topped Google searches in both London and the UK, as Google released its 2019 Year in Search lists today.

Google also revealed the most popular people, events, and topics searched in London and the UK.

England’s run to the final of this year’s Rugby World Cup propelled the event to the top of the search list, ahead of the Cricket World Cup in second place.

The six-week tournament in Japan, featuring all four of the home nations, also topped the UK-wide search list.

Television and film releases also had Londoners gripped to their phones.

After the release of the final season of Game of Thrones, the fantasy series was the third most searched query on Google.

Avengers Endgame, which took $2.70bn at the box office, was the seventh most searched term in both the UK and the capital.

Londoners also used Google to stay up to date with current affairs. Searches for London Bridge, following November’s terrorist attack, and Notre Dame, after the Parisian cathedral was destroyed by a fire, came in fifth and sixth place.

Kirstin Wright, a Google Trends expert, said: “The 2019 Year in Search lists not only reveal the most popular trends from the past 12 months but also give insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment.”

What London and the UK searched Google for in 2019: