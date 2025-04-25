Rolls-Royce’s FTSE 100 shares near complete recovery after tariffs shock

Rolls-Royce is a member of the FTSE 100. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Shares in FTSE 100 giant Rolls-Royce have surged to their highest value since US President Donald Trump shocked global markets with his trade tariffs.

The Derby-headquartered group has seen a spike in its share price of almost two per cent in early trading on Friday morning, continuing a recovery which started on 7 April.

The rise means that shares in Rolls-Royce are now trading hands at around 750p, their highest value since the tariffs announcements.

That’s up sharply from the low of 635p its share price slumped to in the wake of the news.

Shares in Rolls-Royce had previously hit an all-time high of more than 800p shortly before Trump’s tariffs were revealed.

The news wiped off more than £10bn in Rolls-Royce’s value.

However, its market capitalisation has since partially recovered and passed the £60bn mark again recently.

Prior to Trump’s tariff announcement, the group’s share price had rocketed after a defence summit in London at the start of March at which European leaders emphasised support for Ukraine and pledged to raise defence spending.

The spike saw Rolls-Royce’s share price surge from just over £600p to more than 800p in a matter of days.

But its shares started to tank at the start of April after Trump sparked fears of a global trade war.

The fall saw all of the gains made following the defence summit almost completely wiped out – a fall which has now been half recovered from.

The recover in Rolls-Royce’s share price in recent weeks means that the FTSE 100 giant has now almost recovered all its lost value since the tariffs announcements.

At the end of February, the FTSE 100 engineering giant proposed a 6p per share dividend for investors in what marked its first payout since before the pandemic.

It came as underlying profit reached £2.5bn, well ahead of a prior forecast of between £2.1bn and £2.3bn.

Revenue of £17.8bn also beat analysts’ consensus of around £17.3bn.