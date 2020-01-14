Fintech firms dominate a new list of 32 fastest growing London startups released today, with the companies listing 499 open positions.

Job site Otta, which focuses on the most innovative firms in the capital, has today released its Rocket List, highlighting the firms expanding the fastest in 2020. Nine fintech firms made the list, including challenger banks Monzo and Revolut.

Read More: Revealed: The 20 best paid jobs in the UK

Among the London startups, the average growth in 2019 was 100 per cent, with Flatfair, a deposit-free rental service, growing 550 per cent.

Challenger bank Revolut has the most jobs available, counting 90 vacancies in London alone.

According to employment review site Glassdoor, the companies that made the list have an average score of 4.5 out of 5, making them some of the highest rated firms in London.

Chief executive and co-founder of Otta, Sam Franklin, said: “Our list contains more information than any other ‘top startup’ list. We want job seekers to be informed about exciting opportunities, and for them to use our research to prepare for interviews.

“You’ll find the company’s mission, profiles on the founders, how fast the company grew in 2019, gender diversity, interesting articles and more.”

The best London startups to work for in 2020: