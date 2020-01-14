City Talk
Tuesday 14 January 2020 12:52 pm

Rocket list 2020: The best London startups to work for this year


Fintech firms dominate a new list of 32 fastest growing London startups released today, with the companies listing 499 open positions.

Job site Otta, which focuses on the most innovative firms in the capital, has today released its Rocket List, highlighting the firms expanding the fastest in 2020. Nine fintech firms made the list, including challenger banks Monzo and Revolut.

Among the London startups, the average growth in 2019 was 100 per cent, with Flatfair, a deposit-free rental service, growing 550 per cent.


Challenger bank Revolut has the most jobs available, counting 90 vacancies in London alone.

According to employment review site Glassdoor, the companies that made the list have an average score of 4.5 out of 5, making them some of the highest rated firms in London.

Chief executive and co-founder of Otta, Sam Franklin, said: “Our list contains more information than any other ‘top startup’ list. We want job seekers to be informed about exciting opportunities, and for them to use our research to prepare for interviews.

“You’ll find the company’s mission, profiles on the founders, how fast the company grew in 2019, gender diversity, interesting articles and more.”

The best London startups to work for in 2020:

CompanySectorVacanciesInvestors
AllplantsRetail3Octopus Ventures, Felix Capital, Otiva
BabylonHealth35Isomer Capital, Vostok, Kinnevik
Benevolent AITech18Goldman Sachs, Temasek
CleoFinance8Balderton Capital, Local Globe, Redbus Group
CuvvaInsurance14Localglobe, Seedcamp, RTP Global
DuffelTravel2Index Ventures, Benchmark, Blossom Capital
EllipticCrypto-currency5Octopus Ventures, Santander, Seedcamp
FarewillLegal7Jamjar, Augmentum, Kindred Capital
FlatfairProperty9Index Ventures, Revolt Ventures
FreetradeFintech13Crowdcube, Draper Espirit
GoCardlessFintech29Accel, GV, Salesforce Ventures
HabitoFintech1Mosaic, Atomico, Ribbit Capital
ImpalaTravel13Kima Ventures, Stride VC
Koru KidsLifestyle14 Forward Partners, Global Founders Capital, JamJar Investments
Market FinanceFinance6 Santander, Barclays, Paul Forster
MonzoFintech32 Orange Digital Ventures, Accel, LocalGlobe
MotorwayAutomobiles3 LocalGlobe, Marchmont Ventures
PapierRetail9 JamJar Investments, Felix Capital, Downing Ventures, Beringea
PlentificProperty15 Target Global, AO Proptech, Round Hill Ventures
PollenRetail11 Draper Esprit, Kindred Capital, Backed VC
RevolutFintech88 Balderton Capital, Global Founders Capital, Index Ventures
SnykSecurity11 Accel, GV, Heavybit
Starling BankFintech17 Harald McPike, Merian Global Investors
TessianSecurity18 Balderton Capital, Accel, LocalGlobe
The Plum GuideTravel18 Octopus Ventures, Talis Capital, Latitude
Tray.ioData7 Mosaic Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, GGV Capital
TruelayerFintech11 Connect Ventures, Anthemis Group, Temasek
WefarmCommunication4 LocalGlobe, True, AgFunder
WegiftFintech2 Ascension, Unilever, Stride.VC
WhitehatEducation10 Index Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures
ZegoFintech2 Balderton Capital, LocalGlobe
ZencargoLogistics9 LocalGlobe, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Picus Capital
