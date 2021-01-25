Rishi Sunak's £2bn Kickstart programme creates 120,000 jobs

The Treasury’s £2bn Kickstart scheme has so far created 120,000 jobs for young people since being launched last September.

Kickstart, which is open for 16 to 24-year-olds, has also been modified to remove the previous threshold that forced companies to create at least 30 openings to be involved in the scheme.

The programme sees UK companies offer six-month work placements to young people who are claiming Universal Credit, with wages paid entirely by the government.

Firms are also given £1,500 per per work placement they create.

The scheme was launched by the chancellor in an attempt to create chances for young Britons who have had their career prospects dented by the Covid recession.

The Kickstarter Scheme is similar to – but significantly larger than – Gordon Brown’s Future Jobs Fund, which was launched after the 2008 financial crisis.

The £680m fund created 105,000 jobs that were partly subsidised by the government, with the programme emphasising skills and training.

In a statement released yesterday, Sunak said: “Since opening for applications last autumn, we’ve worked with some of the most exciting companies to create more than 120,000 Kickstart jobs – which is a huge vote of confidence in our young people at a challenging time.

“With £2bn available and no limit on the number of places, it’s now easier than ever for businesses across Great Britain to take part.”

Young people on the Kickstart scheme are paid 100 per cent of the national minimum wage, national insurance and pension contributions for 25 hours a week.