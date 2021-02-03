Rishi Sunak to chair meeting with G7 counterparts on Covid-19 recovery and digital tax reform

Rishi Sunak will chair a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on 12 February to try to map a way out of the global economic crisis inflicted by Covid-19 and find a solution to an international tax wrangle too.

Chancellor Sunak and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will co-host the online meeting of their counterparts from the US, Germany, Japan, France, Italy and Canada, as well as the European Central Bank, the Treasury tonight said.

Read more: Cabinet minister rubbishes Sunak’s plan to give Universal Credit claimants one-off £1,000 payment

“Recognising that a global crisis needs global solutions, the chancellor will work with his counterparts to address the shared economic challenges facing our domestic and global economies, and seek to achieve a strong and sustainable economic recovery from coronavirus,” the ministry said.

Climate change and biodiversity loss would be made a central priority ahead of the COP26 conference to be hosted by Britain in November, it added.

“This in addition to working closely to reach a global solution on tax challenges created by digitalisation on the economy, and supporting the global sustainable financing of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics,” it said.

Read more: Rishi Sunak set to maintain triple tax lock despite Covid-19 deficit