Revolut granted extension to file annual results for second year in a row

The UK fintech is still waiting to hear whether it has been granted a UK banking licence.

Revolut has received an extension from Companies House to file its annual results for the second consecutive year.

The fintech’s results had been due in September, nine months after the end of its financial year. However, it confirmed today that it had received “an extension for the filing of our 2022 accounts”.

It now has until the end of December to get its books in order.

“We look forward to announcing our 2022 audit and annual report in due course. We continue to be pleased with the growth of the business, new products, higher user numbers and volumes, and increased financial metrics that result,” it said.

Last year, Revolut’s accounts were only signed off after months of delays.

The delay last year is likely to have had a knock-on effect into this year.

Revolut is currently engaged in an acrimonious dispute with UK regulators over its application for a banking licence, which it applied for in 2021. In March, it said a licence was “imminent” but no progress has been made since then.

Several investors have slashed their valuation of their stakes in Revolut amid the uncertainty about whether it will be granted a banking licence or not.