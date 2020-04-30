Ibiza, long known as an exclusive destination of healing and spirituality, is the ideal balm for a sense of adventure without straying too far from home.

A reassuringly small island, it may be easily explored yet with a variety of settings (from rugged mountain tops to turquoise hidden coves), it has may places to reunite with family members and rediscover the joy of travelling.

White Island specialist, Boo Ibiza, will create the ideal luxury retreat for clients, as active or relaxed as desired, with a portfolio of exclusive rental properties including 400-year-old private fincas to sleek sophisticated sea view villas.

Boo Ibiza

Reconnecting with family and friends in the sunshine may be made even more memorable, as Boo Ibiza’s ‘At Your Service’ concierge offering may arrange seasonal professionals whose remit is to ensure that client’s holiday experience is seamless and exceptional.

From private dining by Michelin-starred chefs to daily or weekly yacht charter, just ask and it will be beautifully arranged by Boo. For more information, visit www.booibiza.com