Retail investors cut back on dining out to free up investment capital

Retail investors have become more frugal, cutting back on eating out and clothes shopping, but only so they can invest more, writes Carl Hazeley, CEO of retail investor hub Finimize, in today’s Notebook

Investors are swapping meals out for higher returns

Something remarkable is happening in the investment world. Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, retail investors are making a fundamental shift – choosing investment returns over immediate consumption.

The Finimize latest Modern Investor Pulse, surveying over 2,300 retail investors, reveals a dramatic recovery in market confidence. After dipping to 60 per cent in Q2, 70 per cent now believe global stock markets will be higher in 12 months. But the real story isn’t just renewed optimism – it’s how investors are funding their ambitions.

Nearly half (44 per cent) are actively cutting everyday spending to free up investment capital. They’re dining out less (71 per cent of spenders), buying fewer clothes (60 per cent) and cancelling subscriptions (36 per cent) – all to invest more.

The data shows 89 per cent now view their investment strategy as savings for the future, perhaps explaining why they’re willing to sacrifice today’s pleasures for tomorrow’s security.

That mindset is translating into action – 40 per cent plan to increase their investments this quarter, and appetite for risk is returning – only 25 per cent plan to reduce risk, down from 32 per cent last quarter.

It’s clear that retail investors are now prioritising wealth-building over immediate consumption. They’re taking a long-term view and actively reshaping their lifestyles to build a more secure financial future.

Regulatory revolution on the horizon

Earlier this week, the FCA published its consultation on ‘targeted support’ – proposed new rules allowing firms to provide investment suggestions to customer groups rather than just generic information or expensive personal advice.

The proposals validate what we’ve known all along: there’s massive unmet demand. Our own data shows 80 per cent of UK retail investors want better access to direct advice, while the FCA’s research confirms 54 per cent of savers want help investing excess cash.

With 7m adults holding £10,000+ in savings, the proposed reforms could let firms actually help people invest rather than leaving them stranded in the advice gap.

AI analysts

We’re launching our biggest product release in years this month. The headline feature is an on-demand, AI-enhanced research service for Finimize Pro – letting members get their hands on analyst-quality reports on any major stock in an instant.

The irony isn’t lost on me: while financial services debate AI strategy, retail investors are already using these tools daily. They’re not waiting for permission or industry consensus – they just want better information, faster. So we’re building for that reality.

It’s been all hands on deck – product, design, editorial, and engineering collaborating to bring everything together. There’s something satisfying about watching the team tackle complex problems and actually solve them.

