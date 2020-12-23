Reports: EU putting in place 'procedures' for post-Brexit trade deal

EU member states are beginning to put in place procedures for post-Brexit trade deal, reports have emerged in the last few minutes.

Three diplomatic sources told Reuters that preparations have been stepped up.

Reuters reports that national diplomats have been told to prepare for a meeting as early as Thursday should a deal be struck today.

One EU diplomat told Reuters: “It seems the deal is pretty much there. It’s a matter of announcing it today or tomorrow.”

Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson are said to be in close contact after talks stalled at the negotiator level.

Fisheries have remained a stumbling block for some years but it is believed that both sides are keen to get a deal in time for Parliaments to ratify it.

City analysts believe a deal will be struck, but fear serious damage to sterling if one is not struck.

