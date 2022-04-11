Rent roll soars for Sirius Real Estate in wake of BizSpace takeover

Industrial park operator Sirius Real Estate has said its rent roll hit €167m last year after snapping up BizSpace in the UK.

The real estate owner said the acquisition of BizSpace in November 2021 had provided the firm with “geographic diversification.”

Andrew Coombs, chief executive officer of Sirius Real Estate said the established operating platform in the uK was “already showing positive momentum in terms of growing rents.”

UK rents shot up after the acquisition, with 7.5 per cent like for like rent roll growth in the four and a half months since the takeover.