With a new appreciation for how much beauty is on offer right here in Great Britain, travellers are sure to revel in the vast landscapes and wild majesty of Scotland, a land steeped in myth and legend.

One of Scotland’s finest private venues and a member of Luxury Scotland, Kinross House Estate is a five-star exclusive use home just 40 minutes from Edinburgh yet a world away. The 17th century Palladian mansion has 24 bedrooms and its own spa, set in 100 acres of formal gardens and woodland looking out across Loch Leven. The estate also owns Loch Leven Island and the Castle where Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned. The house is the first, and most important, neoclassical Palladian mansion built in Scotland, designed by Sir William Bruce.

With private dining and a wealth of activities from stalking to billiards, it is the ideal place to reunite with family and close friends. Helicopter access is available.

For more information, visit: https://www.luxuryscotland.co.uk/hotels-experiences/kinross-house-estate/