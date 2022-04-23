Reebok owner ABG could table offer for Ted Baker

ABG is reportedly planning to make a bid for Ted Baker. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Ted Baker London)

Authentic Brands Group, the management company behind Reebok and Forever 21, is reportedly considering to make a bid for Ted Baker.

City sources told Sky News the group is among several parties who could make a play for the London-listed fashion chain on Thursday, even though it is still not certain.

ABG’s proposal could be the latest of several ones, the outlet first reported, but it remains unclear whether ABG would go solo or with a partner.

US private equity Sycamore partners has recently set on the table three takeover proposals, with the first two valuing the brand at 130p and 137.5p per share, while the value of the last one was undisclosed.

Valued at around $13bn, the management company owns a multi-billion dollar empire, controlling magazines such as Sports Illustrated as well as global brands like Juicy Couture and Brooks Brothers.

In addition to controlling the estates of celebrities such as Elvis and Marilyn Monroe, ABG has a controlling share in David Beckham’s consumer goods business.