Real estate giant JLL hires first female chief

The property industry has reached a milestone with the first appointment of a woman to take charge of one of the country’s leading surveying firms.

JLL said this morning it has appointed senior client partner Stephanie Hyde, 47, as the new CEO of its UK business where she will oversee more than 4,300 employees from April.

Hyde will play an important role in lifting the property industry from a period of significant disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She will succeed industry stalwart Chris Ireland, who will become chairman to support her transition into the new role while advocating rising talent and inclusive, collaborative teams.

“The business community is looking to the real estate industry to help them solve critical questions on sustainability, quality of living and working environmentsm” Hyde said.

JLL had an annual revenue of $18bn in 2019 and a workforce of over 92,000 across more than 80 countries.

