Real Chemistry Establishes RC Resolve, an Advisory Practice for Healthcare’s Most Critical Business, Regulatory and Value Inflection Points

Real Chemistry today announced the launch of RC Resolve, a healthcare advisory practice designed to help leaders navigate the value inflection points where science, business, economics, policy and risk management intersect. RC Resolve offers a new end-to-end model of healthcare advisory informed by deep expertise and real-time insights to deliver communication strategies and execution that drive desired outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260109988114/en/

“The healthcare industry is at a critical juncture, with the pace, complexity and consequences of decision-making accelerating rapidly,” said Jennifer Gottlieb, Global President and Head of Integrated Communications at Real Chemistry. “Healthcare leaders today are seeking highly specialized partners that combine deep industry expertise with advisory capabilities to navigate the regulatory shifts, reputational risk and financial uncertainties of the operating environment that make advancing business and science more complicated, more risky and potentially more costly. RC Resolve was created to meet this need, building on Real Chemistry’s 25-year legacy as a leading data-driven healthcare partner – bringing together seasoned industry leaders who have walked in our clients’ shoes and have decades of experience to help organizations move forward with clarity, confidence and decisive action.”

RC Resolve leverages proprietary, AI-powered intelligence, including ReputAI, an advanced reputation measurement and predictive message-testing suite, and HealthGEO, which assesses how large language models influence corporate perception to drive message clarity and measurable impact. Backed by Real Chemistry’s 2,000+ experts across life sciences, marketing communications and technology, RC Resolve provides healthcare advisory counsel – combining deep sector perspective with strategic foresight – to help organizations navigate complexity, strengthen trust and stay ahead of change.

RC Resolve’s advisory practice spans critical areas that meet clients’ most pressing communication needs, including:

Policy, Public Affairs and Access

Issues, Crisis and Risk Management

Transformation and Change Management

Executive Communications

Corporate Strategy and Reputation

Financial and Transaction Communications

RC Resolve’s Seasoned Senior A-Team

“RC Resolve was built specifically to bring together senior health advisors who understand the pressures from the outside in and can help leaders make confident, enterprise-level decisions with speed and precision – when it matters most,” said Sherry Pudloski, Group President of RC Resolve and Corporate Affairs at Real Chemistry. Pudloski previously served as chief communications and corporate affairs officer at Seagen, Zoetis and Guardian Life and held senior communications and strategy roles at Pfizer and Novartis.

RC Resolve comprises veterans with more than 20 years of experience advising leaders in the boardroom, newsroom, crisis room and policy environment, including:

Bridget Walsh, Head of Policy, Public Affairs and Access , held government affairs and policy leadership roles at Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim, including 10 years on Capitol Hill as a senior staffer to U.S. Senators.

, held government affairs and policy leadership roles at Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim, including 10 years on Capitol Hill as a senior staffer to U.S. Senators. Margaret (Maggie) Farley, Head of Issues, Crisis and Risk Management , is a renowned counselor across biopharmaceutical and medical device communications who led health crises and issues management at Edelman for two decades.

, is a renowned counselor across biopharmaceutical and medical device communications who led health crises and issues management at Edelman for two decades. Amy Atwood, Head of Transformation and Change Management , brings deep experience leading corporate communications, change management and strategic transformation across global healthcare enterprises, most recently as Vice President, U.S. and Global Corporate Communications at Takeda.

, brings deep experience leading corporate communications, change management and strategic transformation across global healthcare enterprises, most recently as Vice President, U.S. and Global Corporate Communications at Takeda. Shoreen Maghame, Head of Executive Communications , is a strategic communications advisor to C-suite executives on global launches, crises and reputation management whose early career experience as an on-air journalist informs her practical, media-savvy approach to executive communications.

, is a strategic communications advisor to C-suite executives on global launches, crises and reputation management whose early career experience as an on-air journalist informs her practical, media-savvy approach to executive communications. Piper Evans, Head of Corporate Strategy and Reputation , advises executives across academic medicine, integrated delivery systems, emerging biotechs and global health organizations. She joins from FGS Global and previously held positions at McKinsey & Company, Purple Strategies and the Public Affairs Council.

, advises executives across academic medicine, integrated delivery systems, emerging biotechs and global health organizations. She joins from FGS Global and previously held positions at McKinsey & Company, Purple Strategies and the Public Affairs Council. Leslie Isenegger, Head of Client Development, has industry-leading policy and pricing expertise and was most recently head of Real Chemistry’s Corporate Pricing and Public Affairs practice. She previously held positions at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Greater New York Hospital Association.

RC Resolve’s Healthcare Advisory Council

Backing up the RC Resolve A-Team is a Healthcare Advisory Council of senior leaders with deep experience across regulatory, legal, health economics, healthcare financing and corporate affairs who will provide enterprise-level perspective and strategic decision-making.

Current members include Jim Weiss, Founder and Chairman of Real Chemistry; Shankar Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Real Chemistry and former Partner, McKinsey & Company; Kirsten Axelsen, health economics expert and Senior Policy Advisor at DLA Piper; Murphy Gallagher, Senior Managing Director at Leerink Partners; Erica Jefferson, former Associate Commissioner for External Affairs at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); and Alan Minsk, Partner and Co-Chair of the Food and Drug Practice team at Arnall Golden Gregory LLP. The membership of RC Resolve’s Healthcare Advisory Council will evolve alongside the healthcare and policy landscape, ensuring access to relevant expertise as novel issues and opportunities emerge.

“As a privately held company focused exclusively on healthcare, we’ve stayed true to our commitment to invest where it matters most for our clients’ growth,” said Narayanan. “Building on our strong momentum in 2025 – including expansion of our omni-first precision marketing and media group – RC Resolve is one of several new offerings we’re bringing to market in 2026, along with continued advances in AI-driven intelligence and delivery and our expanding global footprint.”

About RC Resolve

RC Resolve is Real Chemistry’s advisory practice for healthcare’s most critical business, regulatory and value inflection points where science, business, economics, policy and risk management intersect. RC Resolve combines insight, influence and decisive action to help organizations achieve desired outcomes and emerge stronger, more trusted and better prepared for what’s next.

About Real Chemistry: 25 Years of Future-Focused Healthcare

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Real Chemistry is a tier-one partner to the world’s most innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, Real Chemistry helps the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage critical audiences to improve the healthcare experience for all. Anchored by our culture of innovation and creativity, Real Chemistry’s 2,000+ global experts across life sciences, marketing communications and technology are singularly focused on navigating the complexities of bringing scientific advances to market and, most importantly, to the people who need them. Learn more at www.realchemistry.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260109988114/en/

Contact

Media Contact:

media@realchemistry.com

Abstract

Real Chemistry launches RC Resolve, a healthcare advisory practice helping leaders navigate value inflection points.