Reading and Leeds festivals to go ahead this summer in boost for return to normality

Reading and Leeds music festivals will go ahead this summer, organisers have confirmed, in a major boost for hopes of a return to normality in the second half of the year.

Stormzy, Post Malone and Liam Gallagher have been confirmed as the headline acts of the twin events, which will run on the August Bank Holiday weekend from 27-29 August.

Confirming their 2021 events will return this summer after last year’s hiatus, the official Reading and Leeds Twitter account posted: “Following the Government’s recent announcement, we can’t wait to get back to the fields this summer. LET’S GO.”

The Prime Minister unveiled his roadmap for leaving lockdown earlier this week, announcing he remains “confident” all restrictions on social contact will be lifted by 21 June.

Reading and Leeds 2021 📣 Following the government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer 🎉 LET'S GO 🍻 #RandL21https://t.co/se3B02oFyj pic.twitter.com/EzBLKr3S9T — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 24, 2021

Ministers are currently drawing up plans to roll out mass testing at venues, that the PM declared would be critical to “reopening the hardest nuts to crack” in the British economy.

Michael Gove, the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, has been appointed to oversee a review into domestic vaccine passports, that would allow pubs, restaurants, and live entertainment venues to screen customers who have not been vaccinated.

Around 90,000 fans will we allowed to return to Wembley Stadium for the Euros final under plans being drawn up by ministers, the Sun reported.

It will come as bittersweet news for Glastonbury festival organisers, who cancelled the music event for second successive year having tried to “move heaven and earth” to make it happen.

The government’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has launched an inquiry into the future of festivals, after members last month urged the chancellor to extend insurance schemes to cover music and performing arts festivals.