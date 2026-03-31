Raspberry Pi shares soar as revenue set to surge past expectations

Raspberry Pi shares have soared

Shares in Raspberry Pi jumped early on Tuesday morning after the mini computer seller said its revenue was set to surge past market expectations.

The London-listed business said its full-year profitability is anticipated to be in-line with market estimates, with revenue “materially higher.”

Pre-tax profit increased 63 per cent to $26.5m, as revenue grew 25 per cent to $323.2m.

The group shipped 7.6m units over the year, up nine per cent, with demand improving in the second half and across key markets including the US and China.

Semiconductor volumes overtook its traditional boards and modules for the first time, pointing to a change in revenue mix towards industrial customers.

Cash fell to $28.1m from $45.8m after the company paid down supplier balances built up during earlier supply chain disruption.

Boss Eben Upton said: “2025 was a year of strong execution for Raspberry Pi, with accelerating demand across our global markets… we also passed an important milestone as semiconductor shipments exceeded those of our boards and modules for the first time.”

Raspberry Pi shares rose 12 per cent to 327p. The stock is up by around 9 per cent since the start of the year.

Adam Vettese, market analyst for eToro, said: “The problem is what lies ahead. Soaring DRAM memory costs, which is a consequence of AI giants hoovering up chip supply, threaten margins in the second half of 2026, and management has been candid about limited visibility beyond the summer.

“For a stock trading on a pretty punchy multiple, that kind of uncertainty is going to ring some alarm bells.”