Ransomware conference hosted by White House to be attended by 35 countries and EU

Ransomware, cybercrime (Photo by Muha Ajjan on Unsplash)

A ransomware conference with 35 countries, the European Union and some major tech firms will be hosted by the White House.

The US President will convene the International Counter Ransomware Summit over two days, with it expected to be attended by security officials, including the FBI’s director and national security adviser.

According to reports, a top official within the White House said recent cybercrime attacks including one in Los Angeles targeting a school, pushed the US to pursue the conference.

Officials will look at issues such as ensuring systems can withstand attacks and disrupting bad actors planning such incidents.

While Biden is not expected to attend, countries sending officials include the UK, UAE and Ukraine, India, Israel and Korea, as well the European Union.

Private tech firms are also set to be at the event, including Microsoft, Siemens and Telefonica.