Rail nationalisations on the timetable for this weekend

A number of rail networks could be heading for nationalisation by the government this week as emergency contracts set up during the coronavirus crisis come to an end.

Sources told the BBC that talks between the government and nine private operators were ongoing, but that it could leave some franchises falling back into public hands if a deal cannot be found.

Similar emergency arrangements could be extended to leave private operators in place, however some may choose not to continue with the plans.

Read more: Alstom reduces offer for Bombardier rail unit by $350m

The Department for Transport (DfT) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps declined to give MPs an update on the situation in the House of Commons yesterday, saying the talks could not be discussed “in public”.

The government had already taken control of the Northern rail franchise in January, and was considering a major review of the system following widespread poor performance and financial health.

Read more: Plan for flexible UK rail tickets now facing a delay

Contracts between the DfT and private companies were paused as lockdown measures hit, leaving an overhang of any pre-pandemic cash concerns.

Insiders told the news service that the DfT may favour a “concessionary” model, where private firms operate the networks for a fee while the government is responsible for any losses or profits.