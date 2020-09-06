Rail firms cut services by 10 per cent due to coronavirus

Rail services will reportedly face a 10 per cent cut this autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic, with evening and weekend trains to be the hardest hit.

Some services will be reduced from every hour to every two hours, some direct routes to London will be paused, as well as high-speed trains for airports and commuters.

Under the new timetable, which will be phased in from tomorrow, some rail lines will suffer cuts of up to 35 per cent, the Sunday Times reported.

A focus on commuter and school trains will see evening and weekend services face the biggest cutbacks.

The newspaper reported that GTR, which operates the Gatwick, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink services, will be running at 87 per cent. The firm will not resume its Gatwick Express service and is reducing its Brighton to London service to six, down from eight.

Its Great Northern Metro service into Moorgate will be held at eight per hour, rather than 12.

Great Western Railway said it will focus on providing trains for commuters, with most of the cuts happening on Sunday services. However some fast Bristol to London weekday services will be paused.

Meanwhile, Eurostar services to Paris and Brussels will not stop in Kent until 2022.