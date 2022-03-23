Putin should be very worried about evaporating support at home, says UK’s former ambassador in Moscow

Putin ‘the strong bear’ as seen on a placard in Moscow

Russia has become a “despicable tyranny” under the rule of Vladimir Putin, according to the UK’s former ambassador to Moscow.

Sir Andrew Wood was commenting on news of the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for nine years on fraud charges in what has been described as sham trial.

Wood also claimed rising numbers of young Russians were leaving the country.

Responding to Navalny’s case he said: “He is opposed to Putin but he’s also in favour of justice, decent government, and responsible behaviour by the authorities, none of which are aims even thought of by Putin.”

He told GB News last night: “I think most people will find it difficult to understand that over the last couple of years in particular, Russia has subsided into this despicable condition.

“It has become a despicable tyranny and the treatment handed out to Navalny fits into that picture.” Sir Andrew Wood

“What it has done is increase the wish of many Russians, especially younger Russians to emigrate, and to leave Russia.”

“It’s part of a major trend. You can see, for example, regular beatings of protesters on the streets, there’s a whole range of people being sent to prison for no reason except the fact that they don’t always agree with the President,” he continued,

Sir Andrew added that Putin should be worried about a growing loss of confidence among his supporters following the botched invasion of Ukraine.

“I think he should be very considerably concerned about that,” said Sir Andrew. “After all, the military operation he has put into effect has been a failure.

“Secondly, there’s a possibility of destroying everything inside Ukraine, ruining the country. What it doesn’t provide is any real advantage to the people of Russia,” he concluded.