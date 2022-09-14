Pubs to remain open on Monday for Queen’s funeral

Pubs across the country will be opening their doors on the day of the Queen’s funeral, as waves of mourners flock to the capital.

The UK’s largest pub group, Stonegate, said its managed venues would remain open on the bank holiday on Monday.

A spokesperson said that “where possible” would screen the funeral, following the “momentous and sombre” death of the 96-year-old monarch.

The Be At One and Popworld owner said its partners across its leased and tenanted estate would “make an independent decision” on opening.

Heineken’s pub business, Star Pubs & Bars, said its leaseholders would be able to decide whether or not to keep venues open or not.

“We know that millions of people across the UK will want to come together in their local pub to celebrate her life, share memories and pay their respect,” Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star, said.

Publicans would be looking at “the most fitting and appropriate way for their pubs to pay their respects and mark this sad occasion,” the pub company boss added.

A ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey, with 500 heads of state anticipated to attend.

Government guidance on the national mourning period states that it is up to the “discretion of individual businesses” if they wish to close or postpone events.

Fast-food giant McDonald’s is the latest retailer to announce it will close its doors.

The restaurant chain’s UK arm announced it would close until the early evening as up to a million descend on central London to say goodbye to Her Majesty.

Earlier this week, Lidl, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s and Tesco were among supermarkets to say they would close in a sign of respect.