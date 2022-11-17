Pub chain Fuller, Smith & Turner boosted by commuters returning to London

Fuller, Smith & Turner, the pub chain and former brewer, has been boosted by commuters returning to cities after period of working from home.

The London-listed chain saw sales in central London jump 20 per cent in the seven weeks to mid-November – fuelling a nearly 70 per cent jump in the first six months of the year.

Revenue rose to £168.9m from £116.3m a year ago, as the pub chain prepares for an uptick in bookings over the Christmas period.

Read more Pubgoers face pricier pints as Heineken to lift wholesale prices next year

Bosses at Fuller, Smith & Turner are also expecting an uplift thanks to the World Cup, which will see punters flocking to pubs to watch the games.

Well on its way through its pandemic recovery, the company has declared an interim dividend of 4.68p, representing a 20 per cent increase on last year.

In a statement today, chief executive Simon Emeny said: “As commuters return to their offices and international tourists once again visit the Capital, our Central London and City sites have seen like for like sales for the first seven weeks of the second half rise by 20 per cent against the prior year, despite the impact of tube and train strikes.

“While we look forward to our first Christmas free of restrictions for three years, and the added bonus of a FIFA World Cup, we are trading in an increasingly challenging environment.”

Rising energy bills, as well as wage and food inflation, continues to weigh on the chain, however.

“Increasing interest rates continue to impact us and all businesses in the hospitality sector,” added Emeny.

“We are a long-term business, with excellent foundations both in terms of the strength of our Balance Sheet and our predominately freehold estate, and we have the talent, desire and drive to deliver future growth and success.”