Property boss who burned model of Grenfell on bonfire avoids jail

A property tycoon has avoided jail for filming a replica model of the Grenfell tower burning in a bonfire.

Millionaire Paul Bussetti was handed a suspended sentence over the incident during Guy Fawkes night in November 2018, where he put the model on a bonfire, before the video went viral online.

The clip, during which one person at the bonfire could be heard sayingP “That’s what happens when you don’t pay the rent”, showed the model with cut out figures in the burning tower, according to the Telegraph.

The 49-year-old developer appeared at a retrial at Westminster Magistrates; court, where he pleaded guilty to a count of sending grossly offensive material.

The chief magistrate branded the video “disgusting, disrespectful..and abhorrent”.

The Grenfell United movement called his actions ‘despicable” and that they “caused more suffering when we were trying to heal.”