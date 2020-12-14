Professional recruitment market 'remains resilient' despite vacancy fall

Despite the looming uncertainly of Brexit and the disruption of a second national lockdown, the annual percentage drop in job hiring closed during November, suggesting the sector is fairing considerably well.

According to data provided by growth analytics platform Cube19, in October, the year-on-year fall in professional job vacancies stood at -38 per cent for permanent jobs and -22 per cent for contract jobs. In comparison, for November, this stood at -32 per cent and -16.2 per cent.

However, a report by the Association of Professional Staff Companies shows that overall, there was a decline in hiring activities during November, with permanent vacancies dropping 6 per cent and contract jobs falling 3 per cent month-on-month.

“The month-on-month fall in vacancy numbers comes as no real surprise and was what we predicted would happen as result of the second lockdown,” says Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo.

”However, the fact that our data reveals that the annual hiring gap has closed suggests that the professional recruitment sector is remains resilient in the current climate”, she adds.

