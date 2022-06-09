Pro-Brexit ‘Supermum’ forced out by Liz Truss after saying Boris Johnson ‘is in wrong job’

Pro-Brexit banker and now-former non-executive director of the Foreign Office Baroness Morrissey resigned yesterday, after Liz Truss reportedly suggested she would be sacked for comments made about the prime minister.

Morrissey, mother to nine children and dubbed a ‘Supermum’, told LBC on Monday night that prime minister Boris Johnson was “just in the wrong job”, following a narrowly won confidence vote.

“Wavering MPs, when they saw the booing of the prime minister outside St Paul’s . . . would see that he had actually become a liability rather than an asset,” she added.

“I would rather he didn’t [carry on as prime minister] . . . I don’t see any contrition.

“He said he would bash on, that’s not what we want to hear. Tax cuts one minute after we’ve just raised them, that’s not going to help.”

Foreign secretary Truss then instructed Sir Philip Barton, the Foreign Office’s most senior civil servant, to sack Morrissey, according to The Times.

In a meeting with Barton, Morrissey reportedly offered her resignation.

A source close to the foreign secretary told The Times that Truss “thought her comments about the prime minister were ridiculous. She had to go, which is very sad.”