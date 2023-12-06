Private health treatments reach record number as NHS buckles

Private medical treatments have hit an all-time high as the NHS continues to struggle under the crippling weight of an ongoing public health crisis.

Some 443,000 private treatments took place in the first half of the year, up seven per cent from 2022, according to new data by Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN).

It is a 13 per cent increase on the 391,000 admissions recorded in the first half of 2019 before the pandemic wreaked havoc with the state health provider’s limited resources.

A major reason for the surge is an increase in insured admissions to the hospital, which are usually funded by employers.

These made up nearly 70 per cent of total treatments in the first half of 2023, while individuals paying for themselves dropped slightly from last year, by four per cent.

Head of health and protection at consultancy Broadstone, Brett Hill, said the self-pay market “appears to have reached a ceiling”.

On average, self-pay levels have plateaued at around 20,000 admissions higher per quarter than before the pandemic.

But he said there is still a “strong appetite” for people wishing to fund their own healthcare as the public health crisis shows few signs of disappearing.

Hill added: “As employers continue to face a battle against economic inactivity because of long-term ill-health, provision of employer-funded healthcare is also expected to increase, helping more employees access the healthcare they need to stay active and productive in the workplace.”

There is wider concern for the UK labour market, which has failed to recover from the impact of Covid.

Workplace inactivity due to long-term sickness has increased this year, with a record 2.6m out of work, according to data from the ONS.