Princess owner Carnival suspends cruises for two months due to coronavirus

Princess Cruises owner Carnival saw its shares plummet 22 per cent today after it suspended the global operations of its fleet of 18 ships for two months.

Two of Princesses’ ships have been stricken by the coronavirus outbreak and have been stuck in quarantine to tackle the outbreak.

The Diamond Princess was moored off the coast of Japan for two weeks in February after 700 cases of the virus were confirmed, with 6 deaths.

Another vessel, the Grand Princess, was prevented from mooring in San Francisco last week after the authorities learned that some of its passengers had developed symptoms of the disease.

The cruise line said that it was acting out of an “abundance of caution”:

“It is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises.