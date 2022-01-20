Prince Andrew removes social media accounts following HRH loss

The Duke of York has not only lost his royal title, but he has also started to strip his online one.

His Twitter account @TheDukeofYork was deleted yesterday and his Instagram account @hrhthedukeofyork has been made private.

Last week it was announced that Prince Andrew would no longer style himself “His Royal Highness”, and lost all his military affiliations.

Buckingham Palace said he would also not “undertake any public duties” and he was defending himself from allegations of sexual assault as a private citizen.

Virginia Giuffre is bringing a civil case against the duke in New York, claiming that he sexually assaulted her in 2001, when she was 17. He denies the allegations.

The duke’s Facebook account is live but has not been updated since January 2020.