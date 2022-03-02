Prime Video pumps £10m into UK TV and film career training as industry flourishes

Amazon Prime Video have announced today that it will be investing £10m into a new training initiative to open up opportunities for TV and film across the UK.

Under Prime Video Pathway , the streaming giant will partner with the National Film and Television School (NFTS) to establish a UK-wide academy programme as well as funding and supporting two new Post Production and Directors courses.

Committing the funds across three years, Prime Video announced a flagship collaboration with the UK’s leading TV and film school, the National Film & Television School to open up access to careers in film and television as part of a new academy programme.

Opening soon for applications for prospective candidates from across the UK, the academy programme will offer up roles across physical production including production, art department, locations, camera, sound, and accounting.

Integral to the academy is the School’s commitment to investing in training across the country, with at least 50 per cent of participants coming from outside of London.

“The UK is home to an extraordinary wealth of creative talent, and as our home-grown productions grow, we need to support a sustainable and diverse talent pool with world-class training, and a new creative generation for the industry,” said Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios.

“The UK’s thriving film and TV industries offer fascinating job opportunities and it’s great to see this new initiative launch to help more young people from a variety of backgrounds get a foot in the door,” said Minister for the Creative Industries, Julia Lopez. “I encourage all those with the passion and aptitude to unleash their creative talent and apply.”

Read more 70 per cent of international audiences view British film and TV as ‘high-quality’



