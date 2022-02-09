Amazon Prime Video pens long-term deal with Shepperton Studios cementing confidence in UK production

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 28: Michael Sheen (L) and David Tennant attend the Global premiere of Amazon Original “Good Omens” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The strength of UK production got another vote of confidence today with Prime Video announcing a landmark multimillion-pound long-term contract with Shepperton Studios for exclusive use of new facilities at the Surrey studios for future original TV series and movie productions.

The new facilities will comprise nine sound stages, workshops and office accommodation, totalling approximately 450,000 square feet, and forming part of the wider redevelopment and expansion of Shepperton Studios, which will deliver approximately 1.2 million square feet of new studio space.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Pinewood Group as we continue to support, develop and invest in the world-leading UK creative industries,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“Shepperton has long been synonymous with top-tier television and movies and we’re proud that it will be home to many Prime Video original productions in the years to come.”

“The UK”s film and production industry is rightly recognised as among the best in the world,” said Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

“This multimillion-pound investment by Prime Video is a huge vote of confidence in the strength of our infrastructure and workforce and I hope encourages other firms to follow. I look forward to seeing all the fantastic film and TV created in this state-of-the-art facility in the years to come.”

The long-term commitment to studio space at Shepperton Studios aligns with Amazon Studios’ strategy of expanding its production footprint in the UK.

The first UK-produced series, The Grand Tour, was launched on Prime Video in 2016; it was followed by All or Nothing sports documentaries featuring Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Subsequent unscripted series launched regularly, like Clarkson’s Farm in the summer of 2021.

Good Omens, the first UK-produced scripted original series, debuted on Prime Video in 2019; as a result of increased production, 2022 and 2023 will see the largest number of UK original series launching to date.

In 2021, Amazon Studios notably announced that its forthcoming Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, will film Season Two in the UK. Amazon Studios has also signed overall deals with British creators including Neil Gaiman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sir Steve McQueen.