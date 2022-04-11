Pret A Manger plots dozens of new sandwich shops in Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland debut

Sandwich chain Pret A Manger has announced plans to open up stores in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland for the first time.

The new openings follow an agreement of terms being reached with franchise partner Carebrook Partnership Ltd.

Some 20 Pret shops will be opened across the island, creating some 500 jobs, the first of which will open on Dawson St in Dublin later this year.

Pano Christou, chief executive officer at Pret A Manger said: “Setting up shop in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland has been our plan for a long time, and we’re thrilled that we’re finally able to make it happen.

“There has long been demand from our neighbours on the island of Ireland to bring Pret’s freshly prepared food and organic coffee, and now with the backing of Carebrook Partnership Ltd we’re able to do so. We look forward to making this partnership a success.”