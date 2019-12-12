Premier League appoints Richard Masters as chief executive after embarrassing saga

The Premier League today approved the appointment of interim chief executive Richard Masters to the role on a permanent basis.

Masters’ appointment follows an embarrassing saga for the football body, which gave the job to two previous candidates, neither of whom took up the role.

Guardian executive David Pemsel resigned before taking up the job two weeks ago after tabloid stories about his private life emerged.

Last December, Susanna Dinnage pulled out of the job to stay at media company Discovery.

Richard Masters was previously the organisation’s managing director.

He had been in temporary charge of the league since the departure of executive chairman Richard Scudamore in November 2018.

Masters’ appointment was approved at a special meeting of Premier League clubs held today.

Bruce Buck, chairman of Chelsea Football Club and chairman of the Premier League nominations committee, said: “Richard took on the role of interim chief executive a year ago.

“Since then, the clubs have seen Richard rise to the occasion, dealing with our various stakeholders and partners with aplomb and skill.

“As interim chief executive, he has faced challenges head-on and has proved himself. The clubs believe that this is the right appointment now in the long-term interests of the Premier League.”

Masters said: “I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to lead the Premier League in what will be one of the most exciting stages of its development.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the clubs and our partners and other stakeholders over the past year. This is one of the most incredible jobs in the world of sport and I now look forward to leading the league in the many opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

The Premier League nominations committee said it will look to appoint a non-executive chair in the new year.

Picture credit: The Premier League

