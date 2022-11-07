Precious gems are a ‘recession resistant’ market, reveals mining boss

Gemfields’ latest discovery -the Kafubu Cluster, a colossal 37,555-gram cluster of emeralds

Gemstone markets should be “recession resistant” despite the looming downturn in the global economy, predicted the boss of a leading supplier of emeralds and rubies.

Sean Gilbertson, chief executive of FTSE-listed mining group Gemfields, told City A.M. he was optimistic about the company’s performance amid challenging economic headwinds.

In his view, the company’s auctions were driven by high-net worth buyers looking for items of sentimental value.

For the year to date, the company has generated $181.2m across three auctions for both rubies and emeralds, with another auction currently underway and expected to conclude later this month.

This latest bidding process includes the hefty Kafubu Cluster, a mammoth 187,775 carat emerald cluster – made up nearly entirely of emeralds, discovered by Gemfields two years ago.

He said: “There is something to be said for people having a proclivity for having an item of object of value that is directly with them and very personal, and is not going to be blown up with their pension in the event some trader hits the wrong button.

While he refused to describe any market as “recession proof” he considered gemstones to be resistant to inflation and the worsening cost of living crisis.

Commenting on the appeal of buying a gemstone, he said: “It’s highly portable, it’s very tangible, you can get your hands on it, and it gives a great degree of personal pleasure if they’ve chosen the gemstone personally.”

Bids for emeralds chiefly come from Indian companies and investment trusts, while high-worth bidders in Thailand are the most interested in the company’s rubies.

Rubies extracted from Gemfield’s Montepuez mine in Mozambique

Gemfields: A ‘major win’ for Africa

Gemfields operates in Zambia and Mozambique, extracting and cleaning gemstones before they are shipped overseas for polishing and cutting.

They are then later sold at one of the three to four auctions the company hosts for international buyers.

Gilbertson, who is South African, explained that the company ensures 100 per cent of the money comes back into both countries, with local mining companies issuing invoices to overseas bidders to ensure “full repatriation of the international value.”

He wanted to ensure proceeds go directly into taxation and boosting the performance of domestic companies in the developing economies.

In his view, this meant auctions for precious gemstones are a “major win” for Africa.

He said: “It has irked me for decades how Africa’s resources, particularly gemstones have just evaporated from the continent without suitable value coming back into countries.”

Emeralds sourced from the Kagem mine, which has helped the firm generate $118m in revenue from green gemstones this year

In Zambia, Gemfields owns 75 per cent of the Kagem emerald mine, with the Government owning the remaining stake. In the case of its ruby operations at the Montepuez mine in Mozambique, Gemfields also holds 75 per cent while Mwiriti Limitada, a local Mozambican company, owns the rest.

He revealed Gemfields has managed to boost the value of extracted gemstones 15-fold from just a four-fold increase in production at the Kagem emerald mine, one of its key sites, since it took over the site in 2008.

This has been achieved through its lucrative auctions where as many as 50 companies compete with each other – with no established price for the gemstones at is three to four auctions every year.

Gilbertson said: “With copper, you can look up the price on your smartphone. Gold, you can do the same thing, nickel, you can do the same thing. You cannot do that for gemstones. People don’t understand the extreme disparity in pricing in gemstones.”

He outlined that the gemstones benefitted from a vast variation of two million times in value when it came to price per gram for precious gemstones from poorest to most expensive values.

This is in contrast to other luxury goods such as Mercedes vehicles, where prices for vehicles would vary by multiples of ten from the cheapest to most expensive models.

Mining company rebounds from pandemic

Such a vast diversity in prices has helped bump up Gemfields revenues.

The company’s recent success follows severe existential challenges during the pandemic when the company was unable to host auctions where investors could inspect the gemstones – cutting off 95 per cent of the group’s revenue, which dropped from $197m in 2019 to $28m the following year.

The open pit of the Kagem mine in Zambia

It is now on a much more stable course, reporting revenues of $193.2m for the first six months of trading, with all three of its records completed so far this year breaking previous records.

The group’s EBITDA up to June climbed to $104.8m, with a 54 per cent margin.

This has enabled Gemfields to grow its market cap to $223m over the past two years, with more than 40 per cent of its value held up in cash.

This meant it was unconcerned with the challenging investment climate in the UK, which has been characterised by a scarcity of IPOs and public floats.

Commenting on the firm’s position, he said: “We don’t have to raise new money for the company, and therefore we’re not disturbed or perturbed by the current state of the market.”