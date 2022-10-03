Pound erases gains against dollar after Liz Truss makes U-turn on income tax cut

The government did not provide OBR forecasts with their tax-cutting mini-budget last week

The pound pushed higher on Monday morning after rumours the government was set to declare a U-turn on its planned 45p income tax cut.

Sterling leapt by as much as one per cent against the US dollar to $1.12 early on Monday morning while teetering back slightly after a decision was announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

The pound then erased all its gains against the dollar, falling back to around $1.1179 later in the morning.

The government is to row back on the policy following vocal opposition from former cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps, according to the BBC.

Posting a statement on social media this morning, Kwasi Kwarteng told critics, it is , “clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.”

Markets reacted with volatility as Kwarteng met business leaders and big banks last week in a bid to reassure them of his policy, as the pound neared parity with a strong dollar.

