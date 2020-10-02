COVID-19 has been knocking the wind out of deals across every sector in every region. Can the M&A market stay on its feet given the numerous obstacles in the current dealmaking environment?

Read our new industry brief—Global M&A Catches Its Breath in an Uncertain Market—produced in association with PitchBook, for a ringside view of current M&A activity amid market challenges worldwide—with breakouts of trends and conditions in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

The report also anticipates impacts on M&A from the upcoming US elections and the potential onslaught of new regulations globally, and explores whether a coronavirus vaccine will come too late to keep thousands of businesses from throwing in the towel.

