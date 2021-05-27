Post-Brexit listing: Czech payment giant Eurowag planning £1.4bn IPO in London

Private equity firm TA Associates is planning to list Czech Republic-based W.A.G. Payment Solutions, better known as Eurowag, on the London Stock Exchange, two sources told Reuters this evening.

If the listing goes ahead, it would be seen by many as a reaffirmation of London’s attractiveness to European companies in the aftermath of Brexit.

The transaction may be launched as early as September and globally coordinated by Citi, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley, according to the report.

One of the sources added that W.A.G. payment solutions could see a valuation in excess of £1.4bn and would target a premium listing and inclusion in London’s FTSE indices.

Pan-European trucker payment service

Eurowag, founded by majority shareholder and CEO Martin Vohanka in 1995, has grown into an international technology firm supporting trucking activities mainly across Europe.

With over 1,000 employees the company says it offers services for over 100,000 trucks including fuel and toll payments, routing, fleet management, fuel sales and support for e-mobility.

Neither Eurowag or TA Associates were immediately available for comment. Citi and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

