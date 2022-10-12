Post-Brexit deal with India could be derailed over Braverman’s ‘disrespectful’ migrant comments

Home Secretary Suella Bravernan’s claim that Indian migrants are the largest group who “overstay” their welcome in the UK could derail Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with New Delhi.

Indian ministers are said to be furious with her remarks as the agreement is reportedly “on the verge of collapse”.

She aired concerns about the deal last week because it might increase migration, telling the Spectator “the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants”.

A source in Delhi gold the Times they were “shocked and disappointed” by the remarks, branding them disrespectful, while a government source said it had set the relationship a “step back”.

“There’s still a lot of goodwill but if certain individuals are still embedded in the government it will paralyse the talks”.

The Department for International Trade and Indian High Commission in London has been asked for comment.