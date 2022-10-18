Police shut road near Cannon St after man climbs on Starbucks roof and throws rocks at building

Source: City A.M.’s Jack Mendel

A road between Cannon St and the City Magistrates’ Court has been closed off after a man climbed on top of a building and started throwing rocks.

The individual was filmed smashing rocks on the roof of a Starbucks in the centre of the City, on Wallbrook, before throwing them at an adjacent building.

At about 4.50pm police closed off the area with reports of the individual, who some said was a protestor. At 6pm police confirmed the road had been closed on eastbound Cannon Street , Walbrook, Queen Victoria Street between Walbrook and Bucklersbury.

City A.M. reporter Jack Mendel filmed the moment the man continued to target the building opposite the roof, shortly after police attempted to get him down.

Topless man has been shouting stuff from far away for about 5 mins now. pic.twitter.com/tECi3zrood — Jack Mendel 🗞️ (@Mendelpol) October 18, 2022

“Let’s not give him an audience that’s what he wants,” City Police officers are understood to have gathered onlookers.

After emergency services attempted to get the man down by entering the front of the building, he continued to throw projectiles while shouting from the top of the roof.

As of 6pm Wallbrook was still completely closed off with officers urging the public not to gather near the cordon.

It is not clear if the individual had a motive of was a protestor.

This comes amid weeks of direct action protests from Just Stop Oil environmental demonstrators, including climbing on to bridges and buildings, causing mass disruption.

He’s now chucking rocks at the adjacent building after having smashed them on the floor pic.twitter.com/i272uhcbxd — Jack Mendel 🗞️ (@Mendelpol) October 18, 2022

Some areas are currently closed off to pedestrians whilst officers deal with an incident where someone has climbed a building: the area between Cannon St and the City Magistrates' Court and around Mansion House. Thank you for your co-operation. — City of London Police (@CityPolice) October 18, 2022