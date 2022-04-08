Police raid Unite’s HQ over bribery, fraud and money laundering claims, with one employee under investigation

Demonstrators with Unite banners take part in a TUC march (Photo by Warrick Page/Getty Images)

Police raided trade union Unite’s London offices over allegations of bribery, fraud and money laundering, while one of its employees is subject to a criminal investigation.

Its Holborn offices were raided with “files, documents and a computer” being taken by officers, as part of a nationwide operation involving multiple forces.

According to the Telegraph, the widespread probe relates to Unite’s spending of members’ money on a hotel and conference centre, with its new general secretary ordering am inquiry into the matter.

South Wales Police, which is leading the investigation, told City AM it had “executed warrants as part of an investigation into allegations of bribery, fraud and money laundering.

“The warrants were executed on Wednesday 6th April at addresses in the South Wales, Metropolitan, Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales, Dyfed Powys and Northamptonshire police force areas.

“The joint investigation with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs is continuing and a number of suspects will be interviewed in due course.”

A spokesperson for the trade union told City A.M.: “A Unite employee is subject to a criminal investigation by the police.

“On Wednesday 6th April, the employee’s office at Unite HQ, in Holborn London, was accessed and searched by the police under warrant”.