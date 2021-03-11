The police officer arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard was taken to hospital for a head injury earlier today.

The Met said that he was treated in hospital for the injury, which he sustained in custody, and then was “returned to a police station”.

The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested yesterday in Kent on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of Everard, who was 33.

A woman aged in her 30s, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail to return to a police station on a date in mid-April.

Police yesterday discovered human remains in a woodland near Ashford, but have yet to be able to verify their identity.

Everard’s family today issued a statement calling for anyone who had any information related to her disappearance to come forward.

“Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour.

“She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives.

“We would like to thank our friends and family for all their support during this awful time and we would especially like to thank Sarah’s friends who are working tirelessly to help.

“We are so grateful to the police and would like to thank them for all they are doing. We are now pleading for additional help from the public.

The disappearance of Everard, who vanished while walking home from a friend’s house in Clapham on 3 May, has met with an outpouring of grief and anger in London and across the UK.

Floral tributes have been left by the public at a site near where police are investigating her disappearance.