Police carry out ‘controlled explosion’ at US embassy in London’s Nine Elms

The Stars and Stripes flies over the US Embassy at Nine Elms in south London, (Photo by Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images)

A “controlled explosion” has been carried out by Metropolitan Police officers outside the US embassy in Nine Elms, London.

It followed reports of a suspicious package outside the embassy.

The police said in a statement: “We’re aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms.

“Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package.”

They later added: “We can confirm that the ‘loud bang’ reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers.”

It is understood enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being.

The US embassy wrote on X: “Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the US Embassy in London.

“Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution. We will provide further updates when available.”