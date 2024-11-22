Police carry out ‘controlled explosion’ at US embassy in London’s Nine Elms
A “controlled explosion” has been carried out by Metropolitan Police officers outside the US embassy in Nine Elms, London.
It followed reports of a suspicious package outside the embassy.
The police said in a statement: “We’re aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms.
“Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package.”
They later added: “We can confirm that the ‘loud bang’ reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers.”
It is understood enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being.
The US embassy wrote on X: “Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the US Embassy in London.
“Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution. We will provide further updates when available.”