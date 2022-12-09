Police appeal over missing man last seen climbing on Thames pier

The City of London Police have appealed for information after a man went missing, after being seen climbing on a pier by the Thames.

The force released concerning images of the individual by Crown Pier on Victoria Embankment in mid-November, saying he hadn’t been seen since.

He is seen walking along the bridge next to the pier before climbing on to structure at about 2.30 am on 16 November.

Crown Pier is near Blackfriars and Temple, close to the boundary between the Square Mile and surrounding London boroughs.