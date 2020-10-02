Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold discussions with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen by phone tomorrow as the UK and EU try to strike a last-minute Brexit trade agreement.

The latest and last round of scheduled talks between the two sides are set to end today. A deal remains a way off, with tensions still running high over the UK’s decision to go back on parts of the Brexit deal struck last year.

The UK left the EU in January but is currently in a transition period that ends in December. Both sides have until the end of this year to strike a free-trade agreement that will avoid the UK crashing out on to World Trade Organization terms.

Coronavirus and the short-time frame had already made negotiations difficult. But tensions have risen dramatically in recent weeks after the UK announced it would renege on parts of the previously agreed Brexit deal that related to Northern Ireland.

The EU has launched legal proceedings against the UK, it confirmed yesterday. Officials from both sides have expressed concerns that the move makes a no-deal outcome more likely.

However, the planned conversation between Johnson and von der Leyen indicates that both sides remain keen to reach a deal. It would be their first conversation since June.

The PM will “take stock of negotiations and discuss next steps” with Von der Leyen, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Withdrawal agreement row continues

There have been some signs of progress, with the UK giving some ground on fishing rights, for example. However, talks remain deadlocked in some areas such as over state aid.

Talks are expected to continue over the next two weeks, according to reports, although they are yet to be officially scheduled. EU leaders meet for a key summit on 15-16 October.

Yet the UK’s internal markets bill which overrides parts of the withdrawal agreement remains a major area of concern.

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin said he was “looking forward to giving my assessment on the Brexit situation to my colleagues” at an EU leaders summit today.

He said he would stress “adherence to the withdrawal agreement and the Ireland protocol”.