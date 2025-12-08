Pink Changing Lives®: Mary Kay Builds 11th Preschool in Sri Lanka, Turning a Dream Into Thousands of New Beginnings

Mary Kay Inc., a global champion for women’s empowerment, is turning pink into purpose through its Pink Changing Lives® Program to raise awareness and funds to support life-changing programs advancing cancer research, support survivors of domestic violence, protect our planet’s most precious resources, and create opportunities that help women and their families thrive. Since 1996, the multi-faceted Pink Changing Lives® Program has donated over $230 million in monetary and in-kind donations to improve the lives of women and their families in communities around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208554750/en/

In Germany, Mary Kay has a long-standing partnership with the Reiner Meutsch FLY & HELP Foundation having supported the building or refurbishing of 10 schools in Africa and now expanding its global impact to South Asia with the inauguration of a school in Sri Lanka.

Recently, Mary Kay Germany and FLY & HELP completed the renovation of the 11th Mary Kay School providing a new chapter in early childhood education for Dankotuwa, a small town in Sri Lanka’s Northwestern Province. With the inauguration of a refurbished preschool that will serve approximately 50 children aged 3 to 5, this represents a significant step toward improving access to education in some of the world’s most underserved regions and countries.

Dankotuwa, located in the Puttalam District, has long struggled with extreme poverty, limited infrastructure, and a lack of access to quality early education. Until now, more than 35 preschool-aged children were attending classes in a structurally unsafe building. The rehabilitated facility now offers a safe, nurturing, and sustainable learning environment fully equipped to accommodate 50 children with two classrooms, restrooms, and a playground.

The Sri Lankan government has officially recognized the school, committing to provide qualified teachers and cover ongoing operational costs. In addition, the government has donated the land for construction, underscoring its support for long-term educational development in the region.

This initiative was made possible through a partnership with Hemas Holdings PLC and generous funding totaling €42,000. Construction was completed in record time, and the school inauguration took place on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, in a heartfelt ceremony attended by Elke Kopp, General Manager of Mary Kay Germany, Reiner Meutsch, founder of the FLY & HELP and 31 Mary Kay Independent Sales Directors.

Elke Kopp, General Manager of Mary Kay Germany, shared her thoughts at the inauguration: “Seeing the joy on the children’s faces today is a powerful reminder of why we do this. Education is the foundation of opportunity, and at Mary Kay, we are proud to champion a project that uplifts and empowers not only children but entire families and communities in Dankotuwa. This initiative is a vital part of our commitment to driving both social impact and economic sustainability for the people of Sri Lanka, creating lasting change that helps future generations thrive.”

Reiner Meutsch, former managing partner of a tour operator, once traded his office desk for the cockpit of a small plane—and changed countless lives in the process. In January 2010, he became the tenth German to fly around the world in a small aircraft, visiting aid projects in Ghana, Rwanda, India, Indonesia, and Brazil along the way. To support those projects and many more, Meutsch founded the Reiner Meutsch Foundation FLY & HELP in 2009 with a mission to give children access to education. Through donations and partnerships, the foundation builds schools in developing countries around the world.

“I’ve spent much of my life traveling for work, focused on tourism and destinations,” Meutsch says. “But behind the beauty of many of these places, I saw children growing up without access to education or opportunity. That’s what inspired me to take action – to help build schools and open doors to a better future. Every new school isn’t just a building – it’s a true beginning, and I’m deeply grateful to partner with Mary Kay to bring these beginnings to even more children around the world.”

A commemorative plaque was unveiled, honoring the 31 Top Sales Directors from Mary Kay Germany and Switzerland who were present at the opening. The plaque reads:

In Honour and Gratitude of the Visit by Mary Kay Germany and their Independent Sales Directors to Piyawara Matikotuwa Preschool, 23 September 2025.

According to the UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report, 251 million children and youth were out of school as of October 2024. This preschool is more than a building – it’s a beacon of opportunity for children and families in Dankotuwa. By providing access to early education, the project empowers parents to work, enables older siblings to attend school, and lays the foundation for a brighter future.

To learn more about Mary Kay Pink Changing Lives® efforts around the world, read the latest impact in the 2025 Sustainability Report.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

About Reiner Meutsch FLY & HELP Foundation

What began with five school projects during Meutsch’s world flight has grown into a global movement. Today, FLY & HELP has completed over 1,000 school projects, investing around 50 million euros to create educational opportunities for thousands of children across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Further information and opportunities to donate can be found on the foundation’s website at www.fly-and-help.de.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208554750/en/

Contact

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

newsroom.marykay.com

972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com

Abstract

PINK CHANGING LIVES®: MARY KAY BUILDS 11TH PRESCHOOL IN SRI LANKA, TURNING A DREAM INTO THOUSANDS OF NEW BEGINNINGS.

TweetText

Since 1996, Mary Kay’s multi-faceted Pink Changing Lives® Program has donated over $230 million in monetary and in-kind donations to improve the lives of women and their families in communities around the world.

VIDEO: Mary Kay Germany and FLY u0026amp; HELP completed the renovation of the 11th Mary Kay School providing a new chapter in early childhood education for Dankotuwa, a small town in Sri Lanka’s Northwestern Province. With the inauguration of a refurbished preschool that will serve approximately 50 children aged 3 to 5, this represents a significant step toward improving access to education in some of the world’s most underserved regions and countries (Video Courtesy: FLINX). Mary Kay Inc., a global champion for women’s empowerment, is turning pink into purpose through its Pink Changing Lives® Program to raise awareness and funds to support life-changing programs advancing cancer research, support survivors of domestic violence, protect our planet’s most precious resources, and create opportunities that help women and their families thrive. Since 1996, the multi-faceted Pink Changing Lives® Program has donated over $230 million in monetary and in-kind donations to improve the lives of women and their families in communities around the world (Photo Courtesy: FLINX). Company Logo