Peugeot 508: French fastback a stylish alternative to an SUV

The market for large executive hatchbacks has been in decline for years, as SUVs become ever more dominant. It has made cars like the Peugeot 508 more of a niche choice, but one the French brand remains committed to.

First launched in 2018, Peugeot treated the 508 to a mild makeover in 2023. It certainly looks good, with a low roofline and frameless doors that help to create a coupe-esque look. In reality, the 508 is a large hatchback, although its manufacturer prefers to call it a Fastback.

Among the 508’s few rivals, the Volkswagen Arteon is perhaps the closest alternative. Further options include the BMW 4 Series and Audi A5 Sportback, but Peugeot will hope to steal sales from these premium marques on looks alone.

Petrol or plug-in hybrid

Following the 508’s midlife makeover, the engine range has also been overhauled. Predictably, the diesel has now been ditched, leaving the choice of petrol or two flavours of plug-in hybrid.

Our test car came with the 1.2-litre PureTech turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. This sees service across numerous different cars and SUVs, but the 508 is one of the largest powered by such a diminutive motor.

It feels eager enough on the road, an output of 131hp sufficient for 0-62mph in 10 seconds. The soundtrack is an offbeat warble that, while not unpleasant, is the engine note more typically found in superminis, rather than an executive car. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is fitted as standard, and it shifts smoothly.

The main selling point for the small PureTech petrol engine is fuel economy, with an official figure of 50mpg. However, engage Sport mode to extract the most from this engine and that figure drops closer to 35mpg.

Going the distance

In truth, the 508 makes more sense when fitted with one of the two plug-in hybrid options. These are far more powerful, with even the regular PHEV producing a total of 225hp. The range-topping Peugeot Sport Engineered 508 delivers 355hp and can race from 0-62mph in just 5.2 seconds. Drive steadily and you can also cover up to 42.3 miles on battery power alone.

Regardless of its powertrain, the 508 delivers engaging handling that lives up to its sporty looks. Having a small steering wheel heightens the sense of agility, and there is a genuine sensation that the car rotates around your hips when cornering. It’s hardly the reincarnation of the legendary Peugeot 205 GTI, but it does make this big executive car more enjoyable to drive.

The downside is a ride that can feel busy and unsettled at times, although not to the point of being uncomfortable. Active suspension is fitted to the Peugeot Sport Engineered model, and is optional on GT versions. Motorway journeys will pass with minimal fuss, regardless of which model you choose, which is perhaps the most relevant attribute for the 508’s target market.

French connections

Those spending lots of time on the road will no doubt adapt to Peugeot’s i-Cockpit interior design. It comprises that small, low-set steering wheel, plus a digital instrument panel sat high atop the dashboard. You can spend a lot of time attempting to peer over the wheel, and finding a comfortable driving position may take some effort. Thankfully, the 508’s seats are supportive and offer plenty of adjustment.

Peugeot’s interior design is certainly unconventional, with a large centre console sweeping up towards a 10.0-inch touchscreen operated by smart looking ‘piano keys’. This avoids having to stretch to navigate through menus, with the operating system quick to respond to inputs. Peugeot has also improved the quality of the 508’s cabin, meaning it now feels closer to premium-badged rivals.

Space in the front of the 508 is generous, but the sloping roofline does eat into rear headroom. Kids and smaller adults will be fine, but taller passengers may find themselves uncomfortably close to the headlining.

With 487 litres of boot space, accessed through a large hatchback opening, the 508 is comparable to a Volkswagen Arteon for carrying capacity. Should you need more, there is an SW estate version that provides 530 litres – or vastly more if you fold down the rear seats.

An intriguing alternative

Overall, the Peugeot 508 is an intriguing executive car with relatively affordable prices and a generous level of standard equipment. It is always likely to appeal most to company car drivers, where low benefit-in-kind (BiK) tax rates of 12 to 14 percent for hybrid models provide a financial incentive.

If you’re a private buyer, the main draw likely comes from owning a sleeker, more stylish alternative to the default SUV – and the 508 certainly delivers in that respect.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research

Peugeot 508 GT PureTech 130

PRICE: From £36,820

POWER: 131hp

0-62MPH: 10.0sec

TOP SPEED: 132mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 50.0mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 132g/km