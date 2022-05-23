Pets and lets: Know your rights when renting with Fido

Working from home and the quest for outside space have both been widely reported since the start of the pandemic but it is perhaps the increase in pet ownership that has had the most impact on the rental market.

Renting with a pet often gets a bad press but with accountability and care from both tenant and landlord, the process can and should be positive and trouble free. A tenant with a furry companion must accept they are not entitled to rent every property they like and presenting themselves in a responsible manner to a prospective landlord will be crucial.

In this post pandemic, fast paced, competitive market, landlords have choice and as a consequence will be more inclined to opt for a tenancy with less risk of damage. As a tenant, you will need to demonstrate that you are a good choice for the landlord; a previous landlord’s reference is a good start but agreeing to a tenant pet insurance policy covering any damage to carpets, walls and furniture is something we encourage, as it provides reassurance to the landlord.

In the past we have had situations where unruly pets have caused extensive damage to properties at some considerable cost to the landlord, resulting in an unwillingness to risk agreeing to pets in the future.

The truth of the matter is that it costs money to get a property back to a lettable state after an irresponsible pet owner has departed. Why would a landlord agree to pay thousands in additional costs they haven’t budgeted for, when they can wait for a tenancy which is likely to cost them less money and stress?

Even so, if a tenant is clear from the outset about covering the cost of any damage it is unlikely they will be turned down by any reasonable landlord.

The secret for landlords is to find a good agent who will ask the right questions in order to ensure a tenant with a pet is responsible. In our experience, landlords tend to have more concerns regarding the owners… not their pets.

Tim Hassell is MD at Draker Lettings, find out more at www.draker.co.uk

