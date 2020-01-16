Pearson’s chief financial officer has announced he will follow the CEO out of the door later this year as the education firm said today it expects to hit profit of £590m, at the bottom of its guidance.



The US Higher Education Courseware arm of Pearson’s education publishing empire represents 24 per cent of revenue yet fell 12 per cent over 2019, the company revealed today, dragging down good performance elsewhere.



Students stopping buying Pearson’s physical textbooks and a sharp 45 per cent drop in print bundled book and ebook sales drove the decline.



Pearson is seeking to shift to a digital business model and today reported that digital makes up 63 per cent of revenue now compared to 37 per cent comprising print products. That compares to 2018’s split of 55 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.



However, the education publisher warned that it is not seeing good ebook sales to replace poor textbook sales.



But those weaker sales were offset by a strong performance in the wider 76 per cent of Pearson, the firm said in its trading update.



That larger part of Pearson grew four per cent overall. Pearson’s English language test grew 17 per cent in popularity and professional certification rose 10 per cent.



A £350m share buyback is set to start today from the sale of Pearson’s stake in Penguin Random House, while Pearson delivered annual savings of £335m at the end of 2019.

Pearson saw flat revenue growth and said it would deliver £590m operating profit – to the lower end of its guidance range for 2019.

In 2020 the publisher expects more declines, predicting operating profit of between £500m and £580m, including the 25 per cent stake in Penguin Random House.



“Pearson is now a simpler, more efficient company, with strong financial foundations. This enables us to continue to invest in digital innovation and platform-based products,” chief executive John Fallon said.

“The future of learning will be increasingly digital and consumer-defined. Experience, outcomes and affordability will all matter and while there is still much to do we are well placed to benefit from these trends to achieve future, sustainable growth.”

Fallon announced his own plans to step down in 2020 after the firm sold its stake in Penguin Random House in December.

And CFO Coram Williams today said he will leave the company later this year for a role in Europe. Deputy CFO Sally Johnson will take over the role after a “smooth and orderly transition”.



“Pearson is in a strong financial position and we have laid the foundations to achieve future long term sustainable growth,” Williams said. “I am now looking forward to ensuring a seamless transition to my successor, Sally Johnson, and I am confident of Sally’s ability to lead Pearson through the next phase.”



“Sally will be a tremendous addition to the senior leadership team and the Pearson board,” Fallon added.

“Her knowledge of the company and deep experience in complex operational and corporate finance roles has given her the skills and vision necessary to help steer Pearson through the next phase of its evolution.”

