Patient Capital shares fall as Woodford troubles deepen

Woodford Patient Capital's stock dropped this morning following reports that the listed trust sacked Duff & Phelps last year.
The advisor, which was appointed when the trust was launched in 2015, was fired following a row over fees and valuations.
It was also revealed over the weekend that fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown had raised concerns over the performance of the now-suspended Woodford Equity Income fund more than two years ago.
However, the investment advisor continued to recommend the fund to its customers.
Hargreaves Lansdown sold 12.4m units of Woodford stock in four of its multi-manager funds between March 2017 and March 2019, while its total holdings across two other funds grew 2.7m.
In total, the value of its holdings in the equity income fund fell by £189m over the period. It still has about £610m in the fund.