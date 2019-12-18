Panic station: Major disruptions at London Victoria

City Talk
Commuters travelling home from London Victoria faced major delays and cancellations this evening, as a signal failure caused severe disruption at one of the country’s busiest stations.

Victoria was brought to a standstill, with images on social media showing hundreds of passengers held on the station concourse waiting for Southern, Southeastern and Gatwick Express trains home.

Parts of the station were closed off following a “major signal failure” near East Croydon.


Thameslink services out of London Bridge were also affected by the signal failure.

Network Rail apologised this evening and advised people to find other routes home if possible.

Member of Parliament Peter Kyle was among the commuters caught up in the chaos, describing the crowed London hub being “at a standstill” and apologised to those struggling to get home.

Trains heading along the south coast from routes such as Eastbourne to Brighton were also affected by the disruption.

