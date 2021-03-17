Pandemic-graduates fear diminished work prospects amid record competition

A near two-thirds of graduates fear the pandemic will negatively shape their future career prospects, as 53 per cent are concerned over remote working difficulties, according to new research.

Milkround data has revealed that the pandemic has pushed 11 per cent of graduates to stay in education for longer than anticipated, with 64 per cent now planning to pursue a master’s degree.

Read more: BoE boss Bailey expects a permanent shift to ‘hybrid working’

“It’s positive to see that over half of UK businesses have continued to hire graduates during the pandemic, and that companies are recognising the benefits of flexible working in terms of work-life balance,” Chris May, graduate jobs expert at Milkround, said.

“However, the fact that the majority of entry-level talent are concerned about how remote working will impact their future career prospects suggests that there is still work to be done in supporting graduates and ensuring they can prove themselves.”

Read more: Nearly 50,000 businesses register for rapid Covid tests for staff to return to work

Despite the reduced work prospects in the hospitality sector for the former students, 57 per cent of companies in the UK have hired graduates since the pandemic began in March last year.

Milkround’s data found that September 2020 and January 2021 were bustling months for graduate hires.

It’s not all rosy though, as the sheer number of graduates entering the job market as the economy begins the bounce back will mean tough competition.

Virtual workforce

The digital wall between employees has meant 53 per cent of graduates have struggled to make friends in the workplace and an additional 53 per cent have yet to meet a single colleague in-person.

Full-time remote working has put a strain on mental health as 54 per cent of pandemic graduates have taken a hit to mental health, with another 61 per cent struggling to maintain motivation.

The virtual workforce could make it harder to stand-out and connect with colleagues solely through a screen, although for many graduates, remote working has made it less intimidating to approach people in different seniority roles across a company.

Read more: Premier League footballers asked to encourage young Brits to get Covid-19 vaccine